Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3

March 31, 2019 5:16 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 6 0 5 2 0 1 .333
Castellanos rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .294
Cabrera dh 6 0 0 0 0 2 .133
Goodrum 2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .308
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .077
Hicks 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Mahtook cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Greiner c 4 2 1 0 0 0 .167
Mercer ss 4 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Totals 43 4 10 4 4 13
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jansen dh-c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Drury 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .235
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Gurriel Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .063
Urena ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .667
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Tellez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Galvis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Pannone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 3 8 3 1 10
Detroit 000 000 300 01—4 10 0
Toronto 000 000 030 00—3 8 1

a-homered for Maile in the 8th. b-singled for Biagini in the 10th.

E_Biagini (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Candelario (1), Goodrum 2 (3), Urena 2 (2). HR_Tellez (1), off Jimenez. RBIs_Candelario 2 (2), Castellanos (1), Mercer (1), Tellez 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos 2, Cabrera, Hicks, Mahtook); Toronto 2 (Drury, Hernandez). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Toronto 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Detroit 1 (Mercer, Goodrum, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 7 2 0 0 1 6 84 0.00
Jimenez, BS, 1-1 1 3 3 3 0 1 17 13.50
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Stumpf, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Greene, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton 5 2 0 0 0 8 75 0.00
Gaviglio 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Mayza 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 18.00
Guerra 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 3.86
Luciano 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Pannone, L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2, Luciano 2-0. HBP_Guerra (Greiner), Greene (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:17. A_16,098 (53,506).

