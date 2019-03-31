Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|6
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Castellanos rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Cabrera dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.077
|Hicks 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Greiner c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|43
|4
|10
|4
|4
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jansen dh-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Drury 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Urena ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biagini p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Galvis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Pannone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|Detroit
|000
|000
|300
|01—4
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|00—3
|8
|1
a-homered for Maile in the 8th. b-singled for Biagini in the 10th.
E_Biagini (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Toronto 5. 2B_Candelario (1), Goodrum 2 (3), Urena 2 (2). HR_Tellez (1), off Jimenez. RBIs_Candelario 2 (2), Castellanos (1), Mercer (1), Tellez 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos 2, Cabrera, Hicks, Mahtook); Toronto 2 (Drury, Hernandez). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Toronto 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..
DP_Detroit 1 (Mercer, Goodrum, Hicks).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|84
|0.00
|Jimenez, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Stumpf, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Greene, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|75
|0.00
|Gaviglio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Mayza
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|18.00
|Guerra
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|3.86
|Luciano
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Pannone, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2, Luciano 2-0. HBP_Guerra (Greiner), Greene (Smoak).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:17. A_16,098 (53,506).
