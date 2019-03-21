Listen Live Sports

Tigers 5, Astros 3

March 21, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
To.Kemp lf 4 1 3 2 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Myfield pr 1 0 0 0 D L Crz 2b 2 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 2 1 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 0 0 0 0
Bregman ss 3 0 1 1 Cabrera 1b 2 2 2 2
K.Tcker dh 4 0 1 0 Rdrguez pr 1 0 0 0
T.White 1b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum dh 3 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 3 0 1 0 Mahtook ph 0 0 0 0
R.Dwson rf 4 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 2 2 3
M.Stssi c 4 0 0 0 Beckham 3b 1 0 0 0
Mrsnick rf 2 2 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Dy.Rosa lf 1 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 2 0 1 0
Ca.Rupp c 0 0 0 0
J.Mrcer ss 3 0 0 0
Alcntra ss 1 0 1 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Mntgmry cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 5 6 5
Houston 001 020 000—3
Detroit 302 000 00x—5

E_White (1). DP_Houston 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Houston 8, Detroit 8. 2B_Tanielu (4), Cabrera (2). HR_Kemp (1), Cabrera (3), Candelario 2 (2). SB_Goodrum (2), Jones (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Martin L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 1 5
Devenski 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bukauskas 2 0 0 0 3 5
McCurry 1 1 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Moore W, 4-1 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 1
Hardy H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Jimenez H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Greene H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Farmer S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Greene (Tanielu).

WP_Bukauskas, Farmer.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:50. A_7,621

