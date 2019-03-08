Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 6, Yankees 5

March 8, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cameron cf 3 1 1 1 Tlwtzki ss 3 0 0 0
Woodrow cf 2 0 1 1 K.Hlder ss 2 1 2 2
Goodrum ss 3 0 2 0 A.Judge rf 2 1 0 0
Alcntra ss 1 1 0 0 Gilliam rf 2 0 2 0
Cndlrio dh 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 1 1 2
W.Cstro ph 0 1 0 0 M.Lipka lf 1 0 0 0
K.Eaves ph 1 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0
B.Dixon 3b 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 0 0 0
H.Cstro 3b 1 0 0 0 Andujar dh 3 0 0 0
Mahtook lf 2 1 1 0 Be.Ruta ph 1 0 0 0
Pterson lf 1 0 1 1 G.Trres 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Hicks 1b 3 1 3 1 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0
Rdrguez pr 1 0 1 0 LMahieu 3b 2 0 1 0
Beckham 2b 3 0 1 1 Cabrera pr 1 1 0 0
P.Kozma 2b 1 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0
B.Wlson c 3 0 0 0 Florial cf 1 0 0 0
Plcelli c 1 1 0 0 A.Rmine c 3 0 2 1
V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Lvrnway pr 1 1 0 0
C.Gbson rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 36 5 11 5
Detroit 011 000 121—6
New York 200 000 201—5

E_Gilliam (1), Lavarnway (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 8. 2B_Woodrow (1), Goodrum (2), Mahtook (2), Beckham (2), Gilliam (1), LeMahieu (2), Romine (1). HR_Cameron (1), Holder (1), Stanton (1). SB_Woodrow (1). CS_Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 4 4 2 2 2 5
Turnbull 2 1 0 0 0 3
Funkhouser W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2
Norris H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Coleman S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
New York
Tanaka 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Britton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2
German L, 0-1 3 5 3 2 1 5
Kahnle 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by_German (Castro).

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_9,596

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.