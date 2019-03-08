Tigers 6, Yankees 5

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Cameron cf 3 1 1 1 Tlwtzki ss 3 0 0 0 Woodrow cf 2 0 1 1 K.Hlder ss 2 1 2 2 Goodrum ss 3 0 2 0 A.Judge rf 2 1 0 0 Alcntra ss 1 1 0 0 Gilliam rf 2 0 2 0 Cndlrio dh 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 1 1 2 W.Cstro ph 0 1 0 0 M.Lipka lf 1 0 0 0 K.Eaves ph 1 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Dixon 3b 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 0 0 0 H.Cstro 3b 1 0 0 0 Andujar dh 3 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 1 1 0 Be.Ruta ph 1 0 0 0 Pterson lf 1 0 1 1 G.Trres 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Hicks 1b 3 1 3 1 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 Rdrguez pr 1 0 1 0 LMahieu 3b 2 0 1 0 Beckham 2b 3 0 1 1 Cabrera pr 1 1 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 1 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 1 0 B.Wlson c 3 0 0 0 Florial cf 1 0 0 0 Plcelli c 1 1 0 0 A.Rmine c 3 0 2 1 V.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Lvrnway pr 1 1 0 0 C.Gbson rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 11 5 Totals 36 5 11 5

Detroit 011 000 121—6 New York 200 000 201—5

E_Gilliam (1), Lavarnway (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 8. 2B_Woodrow (1), Goodrum (2), Mahtook (2), Beckham (2), Gilliam (1), LeMahieu (2), Romine (1). HR_Cameron (1), Holder (1), Stanton (1). SB_Woodrow (1). CS_Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd 4 4 2 2 2 5 Turnbull 2 1 0 0 0 3 Funkhouser W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2 Norris H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Coleman S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 New York Tanaka 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 Britton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2 German L, 0-1 3 5 3 2 1 5 Kahnle 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by_German (Castro).

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:56. A_9,596

