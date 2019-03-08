Tigers 6, Yankees 5

|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cameron cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tlwtzki ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Woodrow cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|K.Hlder ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Judge rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gilliam rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlrio dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|W.Cstro ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Lipka lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dixon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McBroom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Be.Ruta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|P.Kozma 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Wlson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plcelli c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Rmine c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|V.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Gbson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Detroit
|011
|000
|121—6
|New York
|200
|000
|201—5
E_Gilliam (1), Lavarnway (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 8. 2B_Woodrow (1), Goodrum (2), Mahtook (2), Beckham (2), Gilliam (1), LeMahieu (2), Romine (1). HR_Cameron (1), Holder (1), Stanton (1). SB_Woodrow (1). CS_Romine (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Turnbull
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Funkhouser W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Norris H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|Tanaka
|3 1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Britton
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|German L, 0-1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_German (Castro).
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:56. A_9,596
