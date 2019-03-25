Tigers 9, Tigers 1

|Tigers Futures
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Clemens 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Burks 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gbson lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dthrage dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|W.Perez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Plcelli c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Rvera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|D.Pnero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Nmata c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Woodrow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Rupp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Rbson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P.Kozma ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|9
|10
|9
|Tigers Futures
|000
|001
|000—1
|Detroit
|003
|204
|00x—9
E_Greiner (2). LOB_Tigers Futures 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Eaves (1), Reyes (2), Beckham (1), Castro (4), Greiner (6), Rupp (1). HR_Mahtook (1). SB_Cameron 2 (2), Deatherage (1). CS_Woodrow (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tigers Futures
|Perez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castro L, 0-0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Soto
|2 1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Schreiber
|1 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Navilhon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Turnbull W, 2-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Jimenez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ecker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Soto (Lester).
Umpires_Home, Home Umpire; First, First Umpire; Third, Third Umpire.
T_2:35. A_3,002
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.