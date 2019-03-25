Tigers 9, Tigers 1

Tigers Futures Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows cf 4 0 0 0 Mahtook rf 1 1 1 2 Clemens 2b 2 1 0 0 V.Reyes rf 2 1 1 2 J.Burks 2b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 1 0 C.Gbson lf 2 0 1 2 Paredes 3b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Eaves ph 2 0 1 1 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0 Dthrage dh 4 0 1 0 B.Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 Pterson cf 2 1 0 0 W.Perez ph 2 0 0 0 Mntgmry cf 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 2 0 1 0 Plcelli c 2 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 0 R.Rvera 1b 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 2 2 1 D.Pnero 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Nmata c 1 1 0 0 Woodrow lf 2 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp dh 4 0 1 1 J.Rbson lf 1 0 1 0 P.Kozma ss 3 2 2 1 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 9 10 9

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 Detroit 003 204 00x—9

E_Greiner (2). LOB_Tigers Futures 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Eaves (1), Reyes (2), Beckham (1), Castro (4), Greiner (6), Rupp (1). HR_Mahtook (1). SB_Cameron 2 (2), Deatherage (1). CS_Woodrow (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tigers Futures Perez 2 0 0 0 1 0 Castro L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 0 2 Soto 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 Schreiber 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Navilhon 1 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit Turnbull W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 8 Jimenez 1 1 1 1 1 3 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 3 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 3 Ecker 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Soto (Lester).

Umpires_Home, Home Umpire; First, First Umpire; Third, Third Umpire.

Advertisement

T_2:35. A_3,002

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.