Tigers 9, Tigers 1

March 25, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Tigers Futures Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows cf 4 0 0 0 Mahtook rf 1 1 1 2
Clemens 2b 2 1 0 0 V.Reyes rf 2 1 1 2
J.Burks 2b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0
Cameron rf 3 0 1 0 C.Gbson lf 2 0 1 2
Paredes 3b 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Eaves ph 2 0 1 1 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0
Dthrage dh 4 0 1 0 B.Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 2 0 1 0 Pterson cf 2 1 0 0
W.Perez ph 2 0 0 0 Mntgmry cf 1 0 0 0
J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 2 0 1 0
Plcelli c 2 0 0 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 0
R.Rvera 1b 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 2 2 1
D.Pnero 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Nmata c 1 1 0 0
Woodrow lf 2 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp dh 4 0 1 1
J.Rbson lf 1 0 1 0 P.Kozma ss 3 2 2 1
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 9 10 9
Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1
Detroit 003 204 00x—9

E_Greiner (2). LOB_Tigers Futures 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Eaves (1), Reyes (2), Beckham (1), Castro (4), Greiner (6), Rupp (1). HR_Mahtook (1). SB_Cameron 2 (2), Deatherage (1). CS_Woodrow (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tigers Futures
Perez 2 0 0 0 1 0
Castro L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 0 2
Soto 2 1-3 5 4 4 2 3
Schreiber 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Navilhon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Turnbull W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 8
Jimenez 1 1 1 1 1 3
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 3
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 3
Ecker 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Soto (Lester).

Umpires_Home, Home Umpire; First, First Umpire; Third, Third Umpire.

T_2:35. A_3,002

