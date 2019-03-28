Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers’ Zimmermann loses perfect game in 7th vs Blue Jays

March 28, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann has lost his perfect game in Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning on an infield single.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a grounder up the middle that second baseman Josh Harrison smothered, but the throw was late and wide Thursday.

Hall of Famer Bob Feller is the only pitcher to throw a no-hitter on opening day, doing it for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox on April 16, 1940. The Indians won 1-0.

Zimmermann pitched a no-hitter for Washington in 2014 against the Marlins.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Tigers-Blue Jays game is scoreless.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.