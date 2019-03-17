Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-FC Cincinnati, Sums

March 17, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 0 0—0
FC Cincinnati 1 2—3

First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Waston, 1 (Bertone), 15th minute.

Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Cruz, 1, 61st; 3, FC Cincinnati, Deplagne, 1 (Mattocks), 63rd.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Jimmy Hague.

Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Waston, 47th; Bertone, 90th. Portland, Mabiala, 45th; Melano, 65th.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Jeffrey Greeson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_32,250.

___

Lineups

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Roland Lamah (Greg Garza, 81st), Kekuta Manneh (Emmanuel Ledesma, 85th), Victor Ulloa; Fanendo Adi (Darren Mattocks, 46th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Claude Dielna, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco (David Guzman, 79th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Dairon Asprilla (Andy Polo, 67th), Lucas Melano (Jeremy Ebobisse, 67th).

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.