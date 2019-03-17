Timbers-FC Cincinnati, Sums

Portland 0 0—0 FC Cincinnati 1 2—3

First half_1, FC Cincinnati, Waston, 1 (Bertone), 15th minute.

Second half_2, FC Cincinnati, Cruz, 1, 61st; 3, FC Cincinnati, Deplagne, 1 (Mattocks), 63rd.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Jimmy Hague.

Yellow Cards_FC Cincinnati, Waston, 47th; Bertone, 90th. Portland, Mabiala, 45th; Melano, 65th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Jeffrey Greeson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_32,250.

___

Lineups

FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Roland Lamah (Greg Garza, 81st), Kekuta Manneh (Emmanuel Ledesma, 85th), Victor Ulloa; Fanendo Adi (Darren Mattocks, 46th).

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Claude Dielna, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco (David Guzman, 79th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Dairon Asprilla (Andy Polo, 67th), Lucas Melano (Jeremy Ebobisse, 67th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.