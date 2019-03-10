Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Timbers-Los Angeles FC, Sums

March 10, 2019 10:04 pm
 
Portland 1 0—1
Los Angeles FC 2 2—4

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Kaye, 1 (Vela), 14th minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 1 (Valeri), 29th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Ramirez, 1 (Harvey), 45th.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Diomande, 2 (Vela), 65th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 1 (Diomande), 68th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Atuesta, 17th; Blessing, 37th. Portland, Chara, 35th; Valentin, 48th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Corey Rockwell; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_22,003.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour (Latif Blessing, 32nd), Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye (Peter Vassell, 70th), Lee Nguyen; Christian Ramirez (Adama Diomande, 63rd), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri (Tomas Conechny, 74th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 80th), Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 66th).

