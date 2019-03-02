Listen Live Sports

Timbers-Rapids, Sums

March 2, 2019
 
Portland 2 1—3
Colorado 1 2—3

First half_1, Colorado, Kamara, 1 (Acosta), 16th minute; 2, Portland, Valeri, 1, 29th; 3, Portland, Blanco, 1 (Valeri), 45th.

Second half_4, Colorado, Feilhaber, 1, 46th; 5, Portland, Wynne, 0 (own goal), 66th; 6, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 1, 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Chara, 18th; Cascante, 32nd.

Red Cards_Colorado, Sjoberg, 26th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Adam Garner; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_12,717.

___

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman (Andres Flores, 86th), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 87th), Andy Polo.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Axel Sjoberg, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta (Andre Shinyashiki, 77th), Cole Bassett (Jack Price, 40th), Benny Feilhaber, Dillon Serna; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida, Diego Rubio (Danny Wilson, 30th).

