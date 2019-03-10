Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves C Towns sidelined by sore knee

March 10, 2019 8:12 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An MRI on Karl-Anthony Towns’ sore right knee came back normal, providing some relief for the worried Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns limped off the court in the final seconds of regulation during Saturday night’s 135-130 overtime victory over Washington. He finished with 40 points and 16 rebounds.

Towns was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks with knee inflammation. But it could have been much worse.

Towns is averaging 24.5 points and 12.3 rebounds this season. The two-time All-Star missed two games in February after suffering a concussion in a traffic accident — the first games he had missed in his four-year career.

