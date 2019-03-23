Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves-Grizzlies, Box

March 23, 2019 10:25 pm
 
MINNESOTA (112)

Wiggins 9-15 3-3 22, Saric 3-9 2-2 11, Towns 12-20 5-5 33, Jones 4-8 3-3 12, Okogie 5-11 6-6 17, Bates-Diop 4-6 0-0 8, Tolliver 2-6 0-0 6, Dieng 1-6 1-2 3, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 20-21 112.

MEMPHIS (99)

Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Caboclo 1-7 0-0 3, Valanciunas 7-15 5-7 20, Conley 7-17 7-8 23, Dorsey 3-13 1-1 8, Washburn 1-1 0-0 3, Parsons 4-8 0-0 9, Rabb 3-6 1-2 7, Noah 1-4 3-4 5, Carter 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 5-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-96 17-22 99.

Minnesota 25 24 35 28—112
Memphis 25 25 18 31— 99

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 12-26 (Towns 4-7, Saric 3-6, Tolliver 2-6, Jones 1-1, Okogie 1-3, Wiggins 1-3), Memphis 10-33 (Wright 2-4, Conley 2-6, Washburn 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Caboclo 1-4, Parsons 1-4, Dorsey 1-6, Watanabe 0-1, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 49 (Towns 23), Memphis 47 (Valanciunas 14). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Jones 9), Memphis 22 (Wright 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Memphis 22. Technicals_Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_16,977 (18,119).

