The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Timberwolves-Hornets, Box

March 21, 2019 9:35 pm
 
MINNESOTA (106)

Wiggins 8-15 3-7 20, Saric 5-10 3-4 15, Towns 7-17 5-6 21, Jones 6-15 1-1 14, Okogie 5-11 0-2 10, Bates-Diop 1-2 0-0 2, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Dieng 2-5 6-9 10, Bayless 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 39-88 18-29 106.

CHARLOTTE (113)

Bridges 5-8 0-0 11, M.Williams 5-6 0-0 13, Biyombo 4-6 0-0 8, Walker 10-22 10-12 31, Bacon 1-8 2-2 4, Kaminsky 0-6 2-2 2, Hernangomez 5-6 0-1 10, Graham 1-3 3-6 5, Monk 5-10 0-0 14, Lamb 6-20 1-1 13, Batum 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-100 18-24 113.

Minnesota 25 26 27 28—106
Charlotte 25 29 27 32—113

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-28 (Saric 2-3, Towns 2-4, Reynolds 2-4, Tolliver 2-5, Jones 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Bayless 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, Okogie 0-4), Charlotte 9-29 (Monk 4-7, M.Williams 3-4, Bridges 1-1, Walker 1-8, Graham 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Batum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 49 (Towns 16), Charlotte 55 (Bridges 12). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Jones 7), Charlotte 26 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 21, Charlotte 24. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_15,576 (19,077).

