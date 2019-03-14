Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timberwolves-Jazz, Box

March 14, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MINNESOTA (100)

Wiggins 6-17 1-3 14, Saric 4-8 2-2 10, Towns 9-15 5-7 26, Jones 6-9 0-0 12, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Bates-Diop 2-7 2-2 6, Gibson 3-7 0-0 6, Tolliver 2-5 1-1 6, Dieng 4-6 0-0 8, Bayless 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-5 0-0 2, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 11-15 100.

UTAH (120)

Ingles 5-11 0-0 12, Favors 8-12 1-2 17, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rubio 1-7 5-6 8, Mitchell 8-17 7-9 24, O’Neale 2-3 0-0 5, Crowder 5-10 6-8 18, Niang 3-3 0-0 8, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-7 0-0 7, Korver 4-12 0-0 11. Totals 44-89 19-27 120.

Minnesota 25 30 26 19—100
Utah 34 30 27 29—120

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-24 (Towns 3-4, Tolliver 1-3, Wiggins 1-4, Williams 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Jones 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Bates-Diop 0-3, Saric 0-3), Utah 13-38 (Korver 3-9, Niang 2-2, Crowder 2-7, Ingles 2-8, Neto 1-1, Rubio 1-2, O’Neale 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_Towns. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns 12), Utah 49 (Gobert 13). Assists_Minnesota 27 (Jones 9), Utah 30 (Ingles, Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Utah 20. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.