Timberwolves-Jazz, Box

MINNESOTA (100)

Wiggins 6-17 1-3 14, Saric 4-8 2-2 10, Towns 9-15 5-7 26, Jones 6-9 0-0 12, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Bates-Diop 2-7 2-2 6, Gibson 3-7 0-0 6, Tolliver 2-5 1-1 6, Dieng 4-6 0-0 8, Bayless 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-5 0-0 2, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 11-15 100.

UTAH (120)

Ingles 5-11 0-0 12, Favors 8-12 1-2 17, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rubio 1-7 5-6 8, Mitchell 8-17 7-9 24, O’Neale 2-3 0-0 5, Crowder 5-10 6-8 18, Niang 3-3 0-0 8, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-7 0-0 7, Korver 4-12 0-0 11. Totals 44-89 19-27 120.

Minnesota 25 30 26 19—100 Utah 34 30 27 29—120

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-24 (Towns 3-4, Tolliver 1-3, Wiggins 1-4, Williams 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Jones 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Bates-Diop 0-3, Saric 0-3), Utah 13-38 (Korver 3-9, Niang 2-2, Crowder 2-7, Ingles 2-8, Neto 1-1, Rubio 1-2, O’Neale 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Favors 0-1). Fouled Out_Towns. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns 12), Utah 49 (Gobert 13). Assists_Minnesota 27 (Jones 9), Utah 30 (Ingles, Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Utah 20. A_18,306 (18,306).

