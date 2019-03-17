Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves-Rockets, Box

March 17, 2019 11:25 pm
 
MINNESOTA (102)

Wiggins 6-17 0-0 14, Saric 3-7 2-2 8, Towns 8-22 4-5 22, Jones 0-6 0-2 0, Okogie 8-14 2-4 21, Bates-Diop 3-5 0-0 7, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Gibson 4-7 7-9 15, Dieng 2-2 1-1 6, Bayless 3-5 0-0 6, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 16-23 102.

HOUSTON (117)

Gordon 4-12 0-0 12, Tucker 3-5 0-0 8, Capela 8-11 4-5 20, Paul 8-12 3-3 25, Harden 8-24 0-0 20, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Nene 1-5 0-0 2, House Jr. 5-6 2-4 14, Green 3-12 1-2 9, Shumpert 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 43-94 10-14 117.

Minnesota 30 19 29 24—102
Houston 26 24 43 24—117

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-32 (Okogie 3-7, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Tolliver 1-3, Bates-Diop 1-3, Terrell 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Jones 0-3), Houston 21-50 (Paul 6-7, Gordon 4-11, Harden 4-12, House Jr. 2-3, Tucker 2-4, Green 2-9, Shumpert 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 52 (Towns, Gibson 10), Houston 44 (Capela 13). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Towns 6), Houston 29 (Paul, Harden 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Houston 25. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

