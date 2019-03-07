Toledo looks to extend streak vs E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (15-15, 9-8) vs. Toledo (24-6, 12-5)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its fifth straight conference win against Eastern Michigan. Toledo’s last MAC loss came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 76-69 on Feb. 19. Eastern Michigan knocked off Ball State by seven in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. James Thompson IV, Paul Jackson, Elijah Minnie and Boubacar Toure have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: P. Jackson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Eastern Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Michigan’s Minnie has attempted 207 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rockets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Toledo has an assist on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three games while Eastern Michigan has assists on 29 of 73 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

