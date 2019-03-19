Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toolson lifts Utah Valley over CS Northridge 92-84 in CBI

March 19, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson had 21 points as Utah Valley beat Cal State Northridge 92-84 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.

Baylee Steele had 19 points for Utah Valley (25-9). Richard Harward added 15 points. Isaiah White had 15 points for the hosts.

Lamine Diane had 27 points for the Matadors (13-21). Terrell Gomez added 22 points. Elijah Harkless had 13 points.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.