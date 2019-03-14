Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toolson scores 21 to lift Utah Valley over UMKC 71-64

March 14, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conner Toolson had 21 points as Utah Valley topped UMKC 71-64 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Richard Harward had 15 points for Utah Valley (24-8). Isaiah White added six rebounds. Jake Toolson had seven rebounds for Utah Valley.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Kangaroos (11-21). Jamel Allen added 12 points. Jordan Giles had 11 points.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.