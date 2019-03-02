Saturday

1. Gonzaga (28-2) at Saint Mary’s. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday, March 11.

2. Virginia (25-2) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: at Syracuse, Monday.

3. Duke (24-4) vs. Miami. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.

4. Kentucky (24-4) at No. 7 Tennessee. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

5. North Carolina (23-5) at Clemson. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (23-6) lost to Indiana 63-62. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

7. Tennessee (25-3) vs. No. 4 Kentucky. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.

8. Houston (27-1) vs. UCF. Next: vs. SMU, Thursday.

9. Michigan (25-4) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.

10. Marquette (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Sunday.

11. Texas Tech (23-5) at TCU. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

12. Nevada (26-2) at Utah State. Next: at Air Force, Tuesday.

13. LSU (24-5) beat Alabama 74-69. Next: at Florida, Wednesday.

14. Purdue (21-7) vs. Ohio State. Next: at Minnesota, Tuesday.

15. Kansas (22-7) beat Oklahoma State 72-67. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

16. Kansas State (21-7) vs. Baylor. Next: at TCU, Monday.

17. Maryland (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Michigan, Sunday.

18. Florida State (23-6) beat N.C. State 78-73. Next: vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

19. Wisconsin (20-9) beat Penn State 61-57. Next: vs. No. 22 Iowa, Thursday.

20. Virginia Tech (22-6) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Florida State, Tuesday.

21. Buffalo (26-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio, Tuesday.

22. Iowa (21-7) vs. Rutgers. Next: at No. 19 Wisconsin, Thursday.

23. Cincinnati (24-4) vs. Memphis. Next: at UCF, Thursday.

24. Wofford (25-4) at Samford. Next: SoCon quarterfinals, Friday.

25. Washington (22-6) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.