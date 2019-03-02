1. Gonzaga (28-2) at Saint Mary’s. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday, March 11.
2. Virginia (26-2) beat Pittsburgh 73-49. Next: at Syracuse, Monday.
3. Duke (25-4) beat Miami 87-57. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Tuesday.
4. Kentucky (24-5) lost to No. 7 Tennessee 71-52. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.
5. North Carolina (23-5) at Clemson. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.
6. Michigan State (23-6) lost to Indiana 63-62. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.
7. Tennessee (26-3) beat No. 4 Kentucky 71-52. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.
8. Houston (27-2) lost to UCF 69-64. Next: vs. SMU, Thursday.
9. Michigan (25-4) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.
10. Marquette (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Sunday.
11. Texas Tech (24-5) beat TCU 81-66. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.
12. Nevada (26-2) at Utah State. Next: at Air Force, Tuesday.
13. LSU (24-5) beat Alabama 74-69. Next: at Florida, Wednesday.
14. Purdue (22-7) beat Ohio State 86-51. Next: at Minnesota, Tuesday.
15. Kansas (22-7) beat Oklahoma State 72-67. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.
16. Kansas State (21-7) vs. Baylor. Next: at TCU, Monday.
17. Maryland (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Michigan, Sunday.
18. Florida State (23-6) beat N.C. State 78-73. Next: vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.
19. Wisconsin (20-9) beat Penn State 61-57. Next: vs. No. 22 Iowa, Thursday.
20. Virginia Tech (22-6) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Florida State, Tuesday.
21. Buffalo (26-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio, Tuesday.
22. Iowa (21-7) vs. Rutgers. Next: at No. 19 Wisconsin, Thursday.
23. Cincinnati (24-4) vs. Memphis. Next: at UCF, Thursday.
24. Wofford (26-4) beat Samford 85-64. Next: SoCon quarterfinals, Friday.
25. Washington (22-6) did not play. Next: at Stanford, Sunday.
