Friday

1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.

2. Virginia (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.

3. North Carolina (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Duke, Saturday.

4. Duke (26-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 North Carolina, Saturday.

5. Tennessee (27-3) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Saturday.

6. Kentucky (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.

7. Michigan (26-4) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Saturday.

8. Texas Tech (25-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.

9. Michigan State (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Michigan, Saturday.

10. LSU (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

11. Purdue (22-8) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.

12. Houston (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Cincinnati, Sunday.

13. Kansas (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.

14. Florida State (24-6) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.

15. Virginia Tech (23-7) beat Miami 84-70. Next: ACC Tournament.

16. Marquette (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

17. Nevada (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego State, Saturday.

18. Kansas State (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.

19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Bowling Green 84-73. Next: MAC Tournament.

20. Cincinnati (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Houston, Sunday.

21. Wisconsin (21-9) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

22. Wofford (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. VMI, Saturday.

23. Villanova (22-8) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Saturday.

24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

25. UCF (23-6) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

