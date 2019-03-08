1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.
2. Virginia (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday.
3. North Carolina (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Duke, Saturday.
4. Duke (26-4) did not play. Next: at No. 3 North Carolina, Saturday.
5. Tennessee (27-3) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Saturday.
6. Kentucky (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday.
7. Michigan (26-4) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan State, Saturday.
8. Texas Tech (25-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Saturday.
9. Michigan State (24-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Michigan, Saturday.
10. LSU (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.
11. Purdue (22-8) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Saturday.
12. Houston (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Cincinnati, Sunday.
13. Kansas (22-8) did not play. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.
14. Florida State (24-6) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday.
15. Virginia Tech (23-7) beat Miami 84-70. Next: ACC Tournament.
16. Marquette (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.
17. Nevada (27-3) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego State, Saturday.
18. Kansas State (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.
19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Bowling Green 84-73. Next: MAC Tournament.
20. Cincinnati (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Houston, Sunday.
21. Wisconsin (21-9) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.
22. Wofford (26-4) did not play. Next: vs. VMI, Saturday.
23. Villanova (22-8) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Saturday.
24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
25. UCF (23-6) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.
