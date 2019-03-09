1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco or Pepperdine, Monday.
2. Virginia (27-2) vs. Louisville. Next: ACC Tournament.
3. North Carolina (25-5) vs. No. 4 Duke. Next: ACC Tournament.
4. Duke (26-4) at No. 3 North Carolina. Next: ACC Tournament.
5. Tennessee (27-4) lost to Auburn 84-80. Next: SEC Tournament.
6. Kentucky (26-5) beat Florida 66-57. Next: SEC Tournament.
7. Michigan (26-4) at No. 9 Michigan State. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
8. Texas Tech (26-5) beat Iowa State 80-73. Next: Big 12 Tournament.
9. Michigan State (24-6) vs. No. 7 Michigan. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
10. LSU (25-5) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: SEC Tournament.
11. Purdue (23-8) beat Northwestern 70-57. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
12. Houston (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Cincinnati, Sunday.
13. Kansas (22-8) vs. Baylor. Next: Big 12 Tournament.
14. Florida State (25-6) beat Wake Forest 65-57. Next: ACC Tournament.
15. Virginia Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: ACC Tournament.
16. Marquette (23-7) vs. Georgetown. Next: Big East Tournament.
17. Nevada (27-3) vs. San Diego State. Next: MWC Tournament.
18. Kansas State (23-7) vs. Oklahoma. Next: Big 12 Tournament.
19. Buffalo (28-3) did not play. Next: MAC Tournament.
20. Cincinnati (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Houston, Sunday.
21. Wisconsin (21-9) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.
22. Wofford (27-4) beat VMI 99-72. Next: vs. ETSU or Chattanooga, Sunday.
23. Villanova (22-9) lost to Seton Hall 79-75. Next: Big East Tournament.
24. Maryland (22-9) did not play. Next: Big Ten Tournament.
25. UCF (23-6) at Temple. Next: AAC Tournament.
