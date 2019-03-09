Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

March 9, 2019 5:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco or Pepperdine, Monday.

2. Virginia (27-2) vs. Louisville. Next: ACC Tournament.

3. North Carolina (25-5) vs. No. 4 Duke. Next: ACC Tournament.

4. Duke (26-4) at No. 3 North Carolina. Next: ACC Tournament.

Advertisement

5. Tennessee (27-4) lost to Auburn 84-80. Next: SEC Tournament.

6. Kentucky (26-5) beat Florida 66-57. Next: SEC Tournament.

7. Michigan (26-4) at No. 9 Michigan State. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

8. Texas Tech (26-5) beat Iowa State 80-73. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

9. Michigan State (24-6) vs. No. 7 Michigan. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

10. LSU (25-5) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: SEC Tournament.

11. Purdue (23-8) beat Northwestern 70-57. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

12. Houston (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Cincinnati, Sunday.

13. Kansas (23-8) beat Baylor 78-70. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

14. Florida State (25-6) beat Wake Forest 65-57. Next: ACC Tournament.

15. Virginia Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: ACC Tournament.

16. Marquette (23-8) lost to Georgetown 86-84. Next: Big East Tournament.

17. Nevada (27-3) vs. San Diego State. Next: MWC Tournament.

18. Kansas State (23-7) vs. Oklahoma. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

19. Buffalo (28-3) did not play. Next: MAC Tournament.

20. Cincinnati (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Houston, Sunday.

21. Wisconsin (21-9) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

22. Wofford (27-4) beat VMI 99-72. Next: vs. ETSU, Sunday.

23. Villanova (22-9) lost to Seton Hall 79-75. Next: Big East Tournament.

24. Maryland (22-9) did not play. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

25. UCF (23-6) at Temple. Next: AAC Tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.