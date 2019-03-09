Saturday

1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco or Pepperdine, Monday.

2. Virginia (28-2) beat Louisville 73-68. Next: ACC Tournament.

3. North Carolina (26-5) beat No. 4 Duke 79-70. Next: ACC Tournament.

4. Duke (26-5) lost to No. 3 North Carolina 79-70. Next: ACC Tournament.

5. Tennessee (27-4) lost to Auburn 84-80. Next: SEC Tournament.

6. Kentucky (26-5) beat Florida 66-57. Next: SEC Tournament.

7. Michigan (26-4) at No. 9 Michigan State. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

8. Texas Tech (26-5) beat Iowa State 80-73. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

9. Michigan State (24-6) vs. No. 7 Michigan. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

10. LSU (25-5) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: SEC Tournament.

11. Purdue (23-8) beat Northwestern 70-57. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

12. Houston (28-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Cincinnati, Sunday.

13. Kansas (23-8) beat Baylor 78-70. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

14. Florida State (25-6) beat Wake Forest 65-57. Next: ACC Tournament.

15. Virginia Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: ACC Tournament.

16. Marquette (23-8) lost to Georgetown 86-84. Next: Big East Tournament.

17. Nevada (27-3) vs. San Diego State. Next: MWC Tournament.

18. Kansas State (24-7) beat Oklahoma 68-53. Next: Big 12 Tournament.

19. Buffalo (28-3) did not play. Next: MAC Tournament.

20. Cincinnati (25-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Houston, Sunday.

21. Wisconsin (21-9) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

22. Wofford (27-4) beat VMI 99-72. Next: vs. ETSU, Sunday.

23. Villanova (22-9) lost to Seton Hall 79-75. Next: Big East Tournament.

24. Maryland (22-9) did not play. Next: Big Ten Tournament.

25. UCF (23-7) lost to Temple 67-62. Next: AAC Tournament.

