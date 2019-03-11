1. Gonzaga (29-2) vs. Pepperdine. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s or San Diego, Tuesday.
2. Virginia (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State or Clemson, Thursday.
3. North Carolina (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Georgia Tech or Notre Dame, Thursday.
4. Kentucky (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi or Alabama, Friday.
5. Duke (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Boston College or Pittsburgh, Thursday.
6. Michigan State (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State or Indiana, Friday.
7. Texas Tech (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma or West Virginia, Thursday.
8. Tennessee (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Texas A&M or Vanderbilt, Friday.
9. LSU (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida or Arkansas, Friday.
10. Michigan (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Illinois or Northwestern, Friday.
11. Houston (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida or UConn, Friday.
12. Florida State (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech, Miami or Wake Forest, Thursday.
13. Purdue (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Penn State, Friday.
14. Nevada (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State or Colorado State, Thursday.
15. Kansas State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Oklahoma State, Thursday.
16. Virginia Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Miami or Wake Forest, Wednesday.
17. Kansas (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.
18. Buffalo (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Akron or Miami, Thursday.
19. Wisconsin (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska, Friday.
20. Wofford (29-4) beat UNC Greensboro 70-58. Next: NCAA Tournament.
21. Maryland (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers or Nebraska, Thursday.
22. Auburn (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi or Georgia, Thursday.
23. Marquette (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or DePaul, Thursday.
24. Cincinnati (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa or SMU, Friday.
25. Villanova (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Providence or Butler, Thursday.
