The Associated Press
 
Top 25 Fared

March 11, 2019 9:21 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (29-2) vs. Pepperdine. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s or San Diego, Tuesday.

2. Virginia (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State or Clemson, Thursday.

3. North Carolina (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Georgia Tech or Notre Dame, Thursday.

4. Kentucky (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi or Alabama, Friday.

5. Duke (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Boston College or Pittsburgh, Thursday.

6. Michigan State (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State or Indiana, Friday.

7. Texas Tech (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma or West Virginia, Thursday.

8. Tennessee (27-4) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Texas A&M or Vanderbilt, Friday.

9. LSU (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Florida or Arkansas, Friday.

10. Michigan (26-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Illinois or Northwestern, Friday.

11. Houston (29-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida or UConn, Friday.

12. Florida State (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech, Miami or Wake Forest, Thursday.

13. Purdue (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota or Penn State, Friday.

14. Nevada (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State or Colorado State, Thursday.

15. Kansas State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TCU or Oklahoma State, Thursday.

16. Virginia Tech (23-7) did not play. Next: vs. Miami or Wake Forest, Wednesday.

17. Kansas (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.

18. Buffalo (28-3) did not play. Next: vs. Akron or Miami, Thursday.

19. Wisconsin (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska, Friday.

20. Wofford (29-4) beat UNC Greensboro 70-58. Next: NCAA Tournament.

21. Maryland (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers or Nebraska, Thursday.

22. Auburn (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi or Georgia, Thursday.

23. Marquette (23-8) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s or DePaul, Thursday.

24. Cincinnati (25-6) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa or SMU, Friday.

25. Villanova (22-9) did not play. Next: vs. Providence or Butler, Thursday.

