The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

March 16, 2019 3:09 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (30-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

2. Virginia (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

3. North Carolina (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

4. Kentucky (27-5) vs. No. 8 Tennessee. Next: vs. No. 22 Auburn, Sunday.

5. Duke (28-5) vs. No. 12 Florida State. Next: TBA.

6. Michigan State (27-6) beat No. 19 Wisconsin 67-55. Next: vs. No. 10 Michigan or Minnesota, Sunday.

7. Texas Tech (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Tennessee (28-4) vs. No. 4 Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 22 Auburn, Sunday.

9. LSU (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Michigan (27-5) vs. Minnesota. Next: vs. No. 6 Michigan State, Sunday.

11. Houston (30-2) at Memphis. Next: vs. No. 24 Cincinnati or Wichita State, Sunday.

12. Florida State (27-6) vs. No. 5 Duke. Next: TBA.

13. Purdue (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Nevada (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. Kansas State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Virginia Tech (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Kansas (25-8) vs. Iowa State. Next: TBA.

18. Buffalo (30-3) vs. Bowling Green. Next: TBA.

19. Wisconsin (23-10) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 67-55. Next: TBA.

20. Wofford (29-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

21. Maryland (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Auburn (25-9) beat Florida 65-62. Next: vs. No. 4 Kentucky or No. 8 Tennessee, Sunday.

23. Marquette (24-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Cincinnati (26-6) vs. Wichita State. Next: vs. No. 11 Houston or Memphis, Sunday.

25. Villanova (24-9) vs. Seton Hall. Next: TBA.

