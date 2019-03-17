1. Gonzaga (30-3) did not play. Next: TBA.
2. Virginia (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.
3. North Carolina (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
4. Kentucky (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
5. Duke (29-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
6. Michigan State (27-6) vs. No. 10 Michigan. Next: TBA.
7. Texas Tech (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
8. Tennessee (29-5) lost to No. 22 Auburn 84-64. Next: TBA.
9. LSU (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
10. Michigan (28-5) vs. No. 6 Michigan State. Next: TBA.
11. Houston (31-2) vs. No. 24 Cincinnati. Next: TBA.
12. Florida State (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
13. Purdue (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
14. Nevada (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
15. Kansas State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
16. Virginia Tech (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
17. Kansas (25-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
18. Buffalo (31-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
19. Wisconsin (23-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
20. Wofford (29-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
21. Maryland (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
22. Auburn (26-9) beat No. 8 Tennessee 84-64. Next: NCAA Tournament.
23. Marquette (24-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
24. Cincinnati (27-6) vs. No. 11 Houston. Next: TBA.
25. Villanova (25-9) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
