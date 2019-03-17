Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

March 17, 2019 3:10 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (30-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

2. Virginia (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

3. North Carolina (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

4. Kentucky (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

5. Duke (29-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

6. Michigan State (27-6) vs. No. 10 Michigan. Next: TBA.

7. Texas Tech (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Tennessee (29-5) lost to No. 22 Auburn 84-64. Next: TBA.

9. LSU (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Michigan (28-5) vs. No. 6 Michigan State. Next: TBA.

11. Houston (31-2) vs. No. 24 Cincinnati. Next: TBA.

12. Florida State (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Purdue (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Nevada (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. Kansas State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Virginia Tech (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Kansas (25-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

18. Buffalo (31-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

19. Wisconsin (23-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Wofford (29-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

21. Maryland (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Auburn (26-9) beat No. 8 Tennessee 84-64. Next: NCAA Tournament.

23. Marquette (24-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Cincinnati (27-6) vs. No. 11 Houston. Next: TBA.

25. Villanova (25-9) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

