Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

March 17, 2019 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday

1. Gonzaga (30-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

2. Virginia (29-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

3. North Carolina (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

4. Kentucky (27-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

5. Duke (29-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

6. Michigan State (28-6) beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Texas Tech (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Tennessee (29-5) lost to No. 22 Auburn 84-64. Next: TBA.

9. LSU (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Michigan (28-6) lost to No. 6 Michigan State 65-60. Next: TBA.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

11. Houston (31-3) lost to No. 24 Cincinnati 69-57. Next: TBA.

12. Florida State (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Purdue (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Nevada (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. Kansas State (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Virginia Tech (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. Kansas (25-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

18. Buffalo (31-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

19. Wisconsin (23-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Wofford (29-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

21. Maryland (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Auburn (26-9) beat No. 8 Tennessee 84-64. Next: NCAA Tournament.

23. Marquette (24-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Cincinnati (28-6) beat No. 11 Houston. Next: NCAA Tournament.

25. Villanova (25-9) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.