Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Monday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro at U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, N.C., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Wednesday’s Game

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Miami or Wake Forest at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 2 Virginia vs. N.C. State or Clemson at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C., 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Carolina vs. Louisville, Georgia Tech or Notre Dame at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Duke vs. Syracuse, Boston College or Pittsburgh at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma or West Virginia at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech, Miami or Wake Forest at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.

No. 14 Nevada vs. Boise State or Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Kansas State vs. TCU or Oklahoma State at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 17 Kansas vs. Texas at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 18 Buffalo vs. Akron or Miami at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Noon

No. 21 Maryland vs. Rutgers or Nebraska at the United Center, 2:55 p.m.

No. 22 Auburn vs. Mississippi or Georgia at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Marquette vs. St. John’s or DePaul at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Villanova vs. Providence or Butler at Madison Square Garden, Noon

Friday’s Games

No. 4 Kentucky vs. Mississippi or Alabama at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan State vs. Ohio State or Indiana at the United Center, 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State, Texas A&M or Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

No. 9 LSU vs. Florida or Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 10 Michigan in Big Ten quarterfinals at the United Center, 9:25 p.m.

No. 11 Houston vs. South Florida or UConn at FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn., Noon

No. 13 Purdue vs. Minnesota or Penn State at the United Center, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Wisconsin in Big Ten quarterfinals at the United Center, 2:55 p.m.

No. 24 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa or SMU at FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBD

Saturday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD

