Top 25 Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Monday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 13 Iowa State at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
No. 2 UConn vs. UCF at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
No. 13 Marquette vs. Georgetown at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Schedule TBD
No games scheduled
No. 24 Rice vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas at the Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, Texas, Noon
No. 21 Drake vs. Indiana State or Valparaiso at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Ill., 1 p.m.
Remainder of schedule TBD
Saturday’s Games
Schedule TBD
Sunday’s Games
Schedule TBD
