Top 25 Schedule

March 11, 2019 1:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
Monday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 13 Iowa State at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. UCF at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

No. 13 Marquette vs. Georgetown at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

No. 24 Rice vs. Southern Miss. or North Texas at the Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, Texas, Noon

Friday’s Games

No. 21 Drake vs. Indiana State or Valparaiso at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, Ill., 1 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBD

Saturday’s Games

Schedule TBD

Sunday’s Games

Schedule TBD

