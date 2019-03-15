Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top table-tennis official banned for financial misconduct

March 15, 2019 11:22 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The longtime president of the International Table Tennis Federation has been banned following allegations he misused the organization’s money.

Canadian official Adham Sharara led the ITTF for 15 years until 2014 and was serving as its honorary president until Friday’s verdict that he “breached his fiduciary duties.”

The federation accuses Sharara of “inappropriate use of ITTF funds,” interfering in a “major” equipment contract, and a conflict of interest with a company which had exclusive marketing rights to ITTF tournaments during his time in office.

The ITTF says Sharara rejected repeated opportunities to attend hearings into his conduct.

Sharara’s former deputy, Thomas Wiekert, is the president of the ITTF.

