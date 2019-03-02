Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC-Union, Sums

March 2, 2019 3:23 pm
 
Toronto 1 2—3
Philadelphia 0 1—1

First half_1, Toronto, Bradley, 1 (Auro), 45th minute.

Second half_2, Toronto, Bradley, 2, 62nd; 3, Philadelphia, Fabian, 1 (penalty kick), 73rd; 4, Toronto, DeLeon, 1 (Osorio), 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Toronto, Bradley, 54th; Osorio, 84th. Philadelphia, Picault, 30th; Santos, 81st.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Jose Da Silva; Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_16,498.

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro, Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jay Chapman, 90th), Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio; Jordan Hamilton.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Sergio Santos, 68th), Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho (David Accam, 74th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; Cory Burke, Marco Fabian.

