Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gets 2-match ban

March 6, 2019 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino for two games.

Pochettino accepted an improper conduct charge following a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League last month.

The Argentine’s ban begins Saturday at former club Southampton. He was also fined 10,000 pounds ($13,000) by the FA’s independent regulatory commission.

Tottenham is third in the league and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.