The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tottenham to move into new stadium in early April

March 8, 2019 3:05 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham will finally move into its new stadium next month.

Spurs were due to open their 62,000-seat stadium in September, but construction delays have forced them to continue playing at their temporary home in Wembley.

The north London club says the new facility will now open with a Premier League game against Crystal Palace or Brighton in early April.

The opponent depends on the outcome of Brighton’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Millwall on March 17.

Should Brighton win, a previously postponed game against Crystal Palace will be the opener on April 3. If Brighton loses, it will play Spurs in the first game on April 6 or 7.

The club will stage two test events prior to that – a youth-team game on March 24 with a crowd of 30,000 and a legends game on March 30 with the crowd increased to 45,000.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP Sports

