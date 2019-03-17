Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tottenham to open new stadium with EPL game v Crystal Palace

March 17, 2019 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says the first game in its new stadium will be against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April 3.

The opening of the 60,000-seat arena, built on the site of its White Hart Lane ground, has been repeatedly put back because of construction and safety delays.

The week after the Palace game, Tottenham will play Manchester City at its new home in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.