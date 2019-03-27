Trail Blazers-Bulls, Box

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 1-8 2-2 4, Aminu 5-7 2-2 12, Kanter 6-8 1-4 13, Lillard 3-12 4-4 11, Layman 2-3 4-5 8, Leonard 0-3 4-4 4, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-6 3-3 13, Curry 8-11 0-0 20, Trent Jr. 2-4 0-0 5, Hood 6-10 1-1 15, Simons 4-5 0-0 9, Turner 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-83 21-25 118.

CHICAGO (98)

Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Selden 5-15 0-0 11, Lopez 7-14 1-1 15, Harrison 10-17 0-1 21, Blakeney 3-11 4-6 10, Felicio 4-6 7-8 15, Arcidiacono 5-11 0-0 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 1-1 8, Alkins 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 39-91 15-19 98.

Portland 27 32 28 31—118 Chicago 14 27 24 33— 98

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-32 (Curry 4-7, Collins 2-3, Hood 2-4, Simons 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Layman 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Aminu 0-2, Leonard 0-3), Chicago 5-23 (Arcidiacono 2-4, Harrison 1-2, Selden 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Alkins 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Felicio 0-2, Sampson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 45 (Aminu 11), Chicago 44 (Selden 12). Assists_Portland 30 (Turner 8), Chicago 22 (Selden, Blakeney, Lopez 4). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Chicago 19. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second).

