Trail Blazers-Grizzlies, Box

PORTLAND (111)

Harkless 9-13 1-2 20, Aminu 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 0-0 6, Lillard 8-18 5-5 24, McCollum 9-13 6-6 27, Layman 4-6 0-0 8, Kanter 4-4 3-4 11, Curry 1-4 1-2 3, Hood 1-5 2-2 5, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 18-21 111.

MEMPHIS (120)

Holiday 0-3 0-0 0, Caboclo 0-2 1-2 1, Valanciunas 6-7 4-4 17, Conley 12-18 10-15 40, Bradley 5-14 1-2 14, Miles 3-5 4-4 12, Parsons 0-1 0-0 0, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Noah 4-11 1-2 9, Wright 9-13 6-7 25. Totals 40-75 27-36 120.

Portland 33 30 23 25—111 Memphis 20 41 21 38—120

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-29 (McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-10, Hood 1-1, Harkless 1-3, Aminu 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Curry 0-2, Layman 0-2), Memphis 13-27 (Conley 6-7, Bradley 3-8, Miles 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Wright 1-2, Parsons 0-1, Caboclo 0-2, Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 36 (Nurkic 10), Memphis 34 (Noah 10). Assists_Portland 25 (Nurkic 9), Memphis 22 (Noah 7). Total Fouls_Portland 29, Memphis 21. A_13,801 (18,119).

