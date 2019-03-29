Trail Blazers-Hawks, Box

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 3-10 2-3 8, Aminu 5-9 6-6 17, Kanter 7-11 0-0 14, Lillard 13-25 6-6 36, Layman 3-4 3-4 9, Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Z.Collins 4-8 0-1 9, Curry 4-9 2-2 12, Simons 1-2 0-0 2, Hood 2-9 0-0 5, Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Trent Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 19-22 118.

ATLANTA (98)

Anderson 2-7 0-0 6, J.Collins 8-16 3-3 20, Dedmon 3-4 0-0 7, Young 10-25 5-5 26, Huerter 5-14 0-0 11, Bembry 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Bazemore 1-7 1-2 3, Adams 1-4 4-4 6, Carter 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 38-94 13-14 98.

Portland 38 22 30 28—118 Atlanta 30 21 25 22— 98

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-32 (Lillard 4-10, Curry 2-4, Aminu 1-2, Z.Collins 1-2, Hood 1-5, Layman 0-1, Simons 0-1, Turner 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-4), Atlanta 9-38 (Carter 3-7, Anderson 2-4, Dedmon 1-2, J.Collins 1-5, Huerter 1-6, Young 1-8, Bembry 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Adams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 55 (Aminu 11), Atlanta 41 (Young 9). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 7), Atlanta 20 (Young 7). Total Fouls_Portland 9, Atlanta 22. A_16,182 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.