Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Hawks, Box

March 29, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 3-10 2-3 8, Aminu 5-9 6-6 17, Kanter 7-11 0-0 14, Lillard 13-25 6-6 36, Layman 3-4 3-4 9, Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Z.Collins 4-8 0-1 9, Curry 4-9 2-2 12, Simons 1-2 0-0 2, Hood 2-9 0-0 5, Turner 2-5 0-0 4, Trent Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 19-22 118.

ATLANTA (98)

Anderson 2-7 0-0 6, J.Collins 8-16 3-3 20, Dedmon 3-4 0-0 7, Young 10-25 5-5 26, Huerter 5-14 0-0 11, Bembry 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Bazemore 1-7 1-2 3, Adams 1-4 4-4 6, Carter 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 38-94 13-14 98.

Portland 38 22 30 28—118
Atlanta 30 21 25 22— 98

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-32 (Lillard 4-10, Curry 2-4, Aminu 1-2, Z.Collins 1-2, Hood 1-5, Layman 0-1, Simons 0-1, Turner 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-1, Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-4), Atlanta 9-38 (Carter 3-7, Anderson 2-4, Dedmon 1-2, J.Collins 1-5, Huerter 1-6, Young 1-8, Bembry 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Adams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 55 (Aminu 11), Atlanta 41 (Young 9). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 7), Atlanta 20 (Young 7). Total Fouls_Portland 9, Atlanta 22. A_16,182 (18,118).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.