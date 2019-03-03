Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Hornets, Box

March 3, 2019 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 3-8 0-0 6, Aminu 6-9 1-1 14, Nurkic 8-13 10-11 26, Lillard 9-20 1-1 23, McCollum 2-13 0-0 6, Layman 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 2-8 2-2 6, Curry 3-5 1-2 8, Hood 9-14 6-6 27. Totals 43-96 21-23 118.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 1-1 6, Zeller 4-10 1-2 9, Walker 5-21 6-6 18, Batum 2-7 2-2 8, Kaminsky 5-10 6-7 18, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 5-8 3-4 14, Lamb 9-13 1-1 23. Totals 37-83 20-23 108.

Portland 32 24 25 37—118
Charlotte 25 25 30 28—108

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-32 (Lillard 4-10, Hood 3-6, McCollum 2-4, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Layman 0-2, Collins 0-2, Kanter 0-2), Charlotte 14-33 (Lamb 4-4, Bridges 2-4, Batum 2-5, Kaminsky 2-6, Walker 2-9, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Nurkic 15), Charlotte 35 (Biyombo 9). Assists_Portland 26 (Nurkic, McCollum 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 12). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Charlotte 21. Technicals_Walker. A_18,355 (19,077).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.