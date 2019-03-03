Trail Blazers-Hornets, Box

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 3-8 0-0 6, Aminu 6-9 1-1 14, Nurkic 8-13 10-11 26, Lillard 9-20 1-1 23, McCollum 2-13 0-0 6, Layman 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 2-8 2-2 6, Curry 3-5 1-2 8, Hood 9-14 6-6 27. Totals 43-96 21-23 118.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Bridges 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 1-1 6, Zeller 4-10 1-2 9, Walker 5-21 6-6 18, Batum 2-7 2-2 8, Kaminsky 5-10 6-7 18, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 5-8 3-4 14, Lamb 9-13 1-1 23. Totals 37-83 20-23 108.

Portland 32 24 25 37—118 Charlotte 25 25 30 28—108

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-32 (Lillard 4-10, Hood 3-6, McCollum 2-4, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Layman 0-2, Collins 0-2, Kanter 0-2), Charlotte 14-33 (Lamb 4-4, Bridges 2-4, Batum 2-5, Kaminsky 2-6, Walker 2-9, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Nurkic 15), Charlotte 35 (Biyombo 9). Assists_Portland 26 (Nurkic, McCollum 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 12). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Charlotte 21. Technicals_Walker. A_18,355 (19,077).

