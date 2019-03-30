Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Pistons, Box

March 30, 2019 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (90)

Harkless 5-11 0-0 10, Aminu 0-9 0-0 0, Kanter 9-17 2-2 20, Lillard 8-25 4-4 23, Layman 5-10 0-0 10, Leonard 2-3 1-1 5, Collins 1-3 2-2 4, Curry 5-11 0-1 11, Hood 3-11 1-1 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-102 10-11 90.

DETROIT (99)

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Maker 2-7 4-4 8, Drummond 9-13 4-6 22, Jackson 10-22 5-6 28, Ellington 3-12 1-2 7, Pachulia 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Galloway 4-8 3-4 12, Kennard 1-6 1-1 3, Robinson III 4-6 0-1 8. Totals 37-86 20-26 99.

Portland 14 20 25 31—90
Detroit 11 20 35 33—99

3-Point Goals_Portland 4-21 (Lillard 3-8, Curry 1-4, Leonard 0-1, Hood 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-3, Layman 0-3), Detroit 5-25 (Jackson 3-6, Brown 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Kennard 0-2, Maker 0-3, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 59 (Kanter 15), Detroit 45 (Drummond 19). Assists_Portland 18 (Leonard, Curry, Lillard 3), Detroit 20 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Detroit 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_18,592 (20,491).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.