Trail Blazers-Pistons, Box

PORTLAND (90)

Harkless 5-11 0-0 10, Aminu 0-9 0-0 0, Kanter 9-17 2-2 20, Lillard 8-25 4-4 23, Layman 5-10 0-0 10, Leonard 2-3 1-1 5, Collins 1-3 2-2 4, Curry 5-11 0-1 11, Hood 3-11 1-1 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-102 10-11 90.

DETROIT (99)

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Maker 2-7 4-4 8, Drummond 9-13 4-6 22, Jackson 10-22 5-6 28, Ellington 3-12 1-2 7, Pachulia 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Galloway 4-8 3-4 12, Kennard 1-6 1-1 3, Robinson III 4-6 0-1 8. Totals 37-86 20-26 99.

Portland 14 20 25 31—90 Detroit 11 20 35 33—99

3-Point Goals_Portland 4-21 (Lillard 3-8, Curry 1-4, Leonard 0-1, Hood 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-3, Layman 0-3), Detroit 5-25 (Jackson 3-6, Brown 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Kennard 0-2, Maker 0-3, Ellington 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 59 (Kanter 15), Detroit 45 (Drummond 19). Assists_Portland 18 (Leonard, Curry, Lillard 3), Detroit 20 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Portland 19, Detroit 21. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_18,592 (20,491).

