Trail Blazers-Raptors, Box

March 1, 2019 10:45 pm
 
PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 5-9 1-2 11, Aminu 4-9 0-0 10, Nurkic 3-4 4-4 10, Lillard 8-17 5-6 24, McCollum 12-20 4-4 35, Layman 5-10 2-3 13, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, M.Leonard 1-2 0-0 2, Curry 3-7 2-2 9, Hood 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 42-85 19-23 117.

TORONTO (119)

K.Leonard 14-22 8-8 38, Siakam 4-8 6-8 16, Gasol 9-13 1-1 19, Lowry 7-13 2-2 19, Green 4-5 0-0 11, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-2 0-0 2, Ibaka 0-5 2-2 2, Lin 4-8 0-0 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-81 19-21 119.

Portland 24 30 30 33—117
Toronto 31 30 32 26—119

3-Point Goals_Portland 14-33 (McCollum 7-11, Lillard 3-6, Aminu 2-3, Curry 1-3, Layman 1-4, Collins 0-1, M.Leonard 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Hood 0-2), Toronto 10-28 (Green 3-4, Lowry 3-8, Siakam 2-4, K.Leonard 2-4, Lin 0-1, Anunoby 0-1, Gasol 0-2, Powell 0-2, Ibaka 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 42 (Lillard 8), Toronto 32 (Gasol 8). Assists_Portland 24 (Lillard 6), Toronto 29 (Lowry 10). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Toronto 17. A_19,800 (19,800).

