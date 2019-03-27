Trail Blazers regroup after Nurkic’s gruesome leg injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to regroup after losing center Jusuf Nurkic to a gruesome leg injury.

The 7-footer had surgery Tuesday after sustaining compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula late in a playoff-clinching, double-overtime victory over Brooklyn a night earlier.

Nurkic’s leg bent awkwardly when he landed going for an offensive rebound, and he crumbled to the floor. The team has no timetable for him resuming basketball activities.

Coach Terry Stotts says the team is “still a little down” but understands the “season rolls on.”

Nurkic was averaging a career-high 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds. Portland was third in the Western Conference behind Golden State and Denver entering Wednesday’s game at Chicago.

