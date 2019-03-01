Troy looks to end streak vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (14-15, 10-6) vs. Troy (11-16, 4-11)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to five games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 84-79 on Feb. 9. Texas-Arlington won 75-57 at South Alabama in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alex Hicks has averaged 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans. Javan Johnson is also a key contributor, putting up 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Mavericks are led by Brian Warren, who is averaging 15.1 points.

BRILLIANT BRIAN: Warren has connected on 31.3 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 14-8 when they exceed 60 points. The Trojans are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Troy has an assist on 23 of 50 field goals (46 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas-Arlington has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas-Arlington has held opposing teams to 70.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

