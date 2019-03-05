Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 5, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SOUTH

Alice Lloyd at Kentucky Christian, 2, ccd.

Augusta 10, Erskine 2

Campbellsville at Midway, ccd.

Christopher Newport 15, Eastern Mennonite 8

Advertisement

Cumberlands (Ky.) at Milligan, ccd.

Dakota St. 5, Champion Baptist 4, 10 innings

Defiance 6, Hiram 4

E. Nazarene 5-2, Hood 4-3

Fancis Marion 14, Chowan 6

Freed-Hardeman 5, Blue Mountain 1

Georgetown (Ky.) at Reinhardt, ccd.

Grace (Ind.) 24, Rochester (Mich.) 4

Houghton 7, Penn State-Behrend 2

Lynn 6, Concordia (NY) 2

Montreat 11-6, Cleary 5-7

Mount Vernon Nazarene 3, Trinity Christian 0

Presbyterian 6, N.C. Central 5

Robert Morris-Chicago 10, Madonna 5

St. Francis (Ill.) at Webber International, 2, ppd.

St. John’s (Minn.) 8, Bluffton 0

St. Xavier 11-8, Cornerstone 9-1

S.C.-Beaufort 7, Edward Waters 3

S. Wesleyan 6, Truett-McConnell 1

South Carolina 9, The Citadel 0

Talladega 3, Point (Ga.) 2

Thiel 9, Alvernia 7

MIDWEST

Brescia at Oakland City, 2, ccd.

Cincinnati-Clermont at Cincinnati Christian, 2, ccd.

Indiana Tech at Huntington, ccd.

Lincoln Christian at Hannibal-LaGrange, 2, ccd.

Okla. Pandlehandle St. at Friends, ccd.

St. Ambrose at Mount Mercy, 2, ccd.

York (Neb.) at Doane, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Calumet at Wiley, 2, ccd.

Ottawa (Kan.) at Ecclesia, 2, ccd.

Texas Wesleyan 3, Texas A&M Texarkana 2

Williams Baptist 9-6, Crowley’s Ridge 1-4

FAR WEST

N.M. Highlands 5, Minot St. 2

Pepperdine at UCLA, ppd.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.