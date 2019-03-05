Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd at Kentucky Christian, 2, ccd.

Augusta 10, Erskine 2

Campbellsville at Midway, ccd.

Christopher Newport 15, Eastern Mennonite 8

Cumberlands (Ky.) at Milligan, ccd.

Dakota St. 5, Champion Baptist 4, 10 innings

Defiance 6, Hiram 4

E. Nazarene 5-2, Hood 4-3

Fancis Marion 14, Chowan 6

Freed-Hardeman 5, Blue Mountain 1

Georgetown (Ky.) at Reinhardt, ccd.

Grace (Ind.) 24, Rochester (Mich.) 4

Houghton 7, Penn State-Behrend 2

Lynn 6, Concordia (NY) 2

Montreat 11-6, Cleary 5-7

Mount Vernon Nazarene 3, Trinity Christian 0

Presbyterian 6, N.C. Central 5

Robert Morris-Chicago 10, Madonna 5

St. Francis (Ill.) at Webber International, 2, ppd.

St. John’s (Minn.) 8, Bluffton 0

St. Xavier 11-8, Cornerstone 9-1

S.C.-Beaufort 7, Edward Waters 3

S. Wesleyan 6, Truett-McConnell 1

South Carolina 9, The Citadel 0

Talladega 3, Point (Ga.) 2

Thiel 9, Alvernia 7

MIDWEST

Brescia at Oakland City, 2, ccd.

Cincinnati-Clermont at Cincinnati Christian, 2, ccd.

Indiana Tech at Huntington, ccd.

Lincoln Christian at Hannibal-LaGrange, 2, ccd.

Okla. Pandlehandle St. at Friends, ccd.

St. Ambrose at Mount Mercy, 2, ccd.

York (Neb.) at Doane, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Calumet at Wiley, 2, ccd.

Ottawa (Kan.) at Ecclesia, 2, ccd.

Texas Wesleyan 3, Texas A&M Texarkana 2

Williams Baptist 9-6, Crowley’s Ridge 1-4

FAR WEST

N.M. Highlands 5, Minot St. 2

Pepperdine at UCLA, ppd.

