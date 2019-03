Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Iona 12, Stony Brook 8

La Salle 14, St. Peter’s 4

Mass.-Lowell 7, Radford 6

Navy 5, Villanova 1

NJIT 9, Manhattan 7

Seton Hall 12, Bucknell 1

SOUTH

Augusta 6, Newberry 5

Duke 7, East Carolina 2

Guilford 5, Greensboro 3

Jacksonville 8, South Florida 7

Louisville 4, Mississippi 3, 10 innings

Methodist 12, Emory & Henry 2

North Alabama 8, Butler 5

North Carolian 18, Gardner-Webb 8

South Carolina 10, The Citadel 9

UNC Pembroke 21, Barton 4

MIDWEST

Creighton 12, Saint Louis 11

Lindenwood-Belleville 11, Culver-Stockton 7

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 9, Texas A&M-CC 4

FAR WEST

Air Force 9, N. Colorado 6

