Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Chestnut Hill 4-2, Wilmington (Del.) 3-3
Grove City 5, Thiel 1
Lyndon St. 1, Lesley 0
Point Park 8, Chatham 2
Post (Conn.) 17, Concordia (N.Y.) 6
Westminster (Pa.) 7, Geneva 2
Blue Mountain 11, Mississippi Women 5
Georgetown (Ky.) 7, WVU Tech 1
Toccoa Falls 5, Point (Ga.) 2
Transylvania 4, Earlham 1
Carleton 8, Oberlin 6
Clarke 6, William Penn 4
Goshen 6, Siena Heights 5
Hannibal-LaGrange 12, Lincoln (Ill.) 11
Hope 14, Calvin 1
Indiana Wesleyan 9, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1
Lourdes at Indiana Wesleyan, 2, ccd.
Madonna 12, Cornerstone 7
Marian (Ind.) 6, St. Francis (Ind.) 4
MidAm Nazarene 9,
Milligan at Shawnee St., 2, ppd.
Minn. St. Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 7, 12 innings
Missouri Valley 10, Park 6
Morningside 4, Mayville St. 3
Jarvis Christian 10, Wayland Baptist 1
Lyon 8, LSU Shreveport 7
Manhattan Christian at Oklahoma Wesleyan, 2, ccd.
