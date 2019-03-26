Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 26, 2019 10:22 pm
 
EAST

Chestnut Hill 4-2, Wilmington (Del.) 3-3

EMU 8, Shenadoah 4

Grove City 5-8, Thiel 1-7

Lyndon St. 1, Lesley 0

NJ City 7, Baruch 4

Point Park 8, Chatham 2

Post (Conn.) 17, Concordia (N.Y.) 6

Westminster (Pa.) 7, Geneva 2

SOUTH

Blue Mountain 11, Mississippi Women 5

Georgetown (Ky.) 7, WVU Tech 1

High Point 10, NC Central 1

Jacksonville 5, Florida A&M 2

Loyola (NO) 4-7, Freed-Hardeman 2-2

Newberry 10, Augusta 9

Toccoa Falls 5, Point (Ga.) 2

Transylvania 4, Earlham 1

MIDWEST

Baldwin-Wallace 8, Adrian 7

Carleton 8, Oberlin 6

Clarke 6, William Penn 4

Goshen 6, Siena Heights 5

Hannibal-LaGrange 12, Lincoln (Ill.) 11

Hope 14, Calvin 1

Indiana Wesleyan 9, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1

Lourdes at Indiana Wesleyan, 2, ccd.

Madonna 12, Cornerstone 7

Marian (Ind.) 6, St. Francis (Ind.) 4

MidAm Nazarene 9,

Milligan at Shawnee St., 2, ppd.

Minn. St. Mankato 8, Minn.-Crookston 7, 12 innings

Missouri Valley 10, Park 6

Morningside 4, Mayville St. 3

SOUTHWEST

Jarvis Christian 10, Wayland Baptist 1

Lyon 8, LSU Shreveport 7

Manhattan Christian at Oklahoma Wesleyan, 2, ccd.

TCU 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 2

