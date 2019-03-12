Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Semifinals
UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT
Vermont 84, Binghamton 51
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round
Miami 79, Wake Forest 71
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71
Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70
Colonial Athletic Association
Championship
Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74
Horizon League
Championship
N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71
SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round
Alabama St. 58, Jackson St. 49
Grambling St. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66
Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70
Summit League
Championship
N. Dakota St. 73, Omaha 63
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67
West Coast Conference
Championship
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47
