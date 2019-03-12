Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

Semifinals

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

Atlantic Coast Conference

First Round

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

Colonial Athletic Association

Championship

Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74

Horizon League

Championship

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71

SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Southwestern Athletic Conference

First Round

Alabama St. 58, Jackson St. 49

Grambling St. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66

Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70

Summit League

Championship

N. Dakota St. 73, Omaha 63

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67

West Coast Conference

Championship

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47

