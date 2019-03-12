Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

March 12, 2019
 
Minnesota 201 001 015—10 12 1
Pittsburgh 101 200 000—4 8 0

Gonsalves, Weiss (4), Romero (5), Harper (6), Eades (7), Guilmet (8), Reed (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Taillon, Lyles (5), Feliz (7), Lyons (9), Waddell (9), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Eades 1-0. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Austin.

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 1
Atlanta 020 102 00x—5 8 0

Mikolas, Layne (6), Hauschild (6), Reyes (7), Gant (8), and Molina; Wilson, Carle (5), Jackson (7), Parsons (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Acuna Jr., Flowers.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2 4 1
Toronto 000 001 000—1 6 2

Merritt, Stanek (2), Kolarek (3), Drake (4), Wood (5), Milner (7), Kittredge (9), and James, Pinto; Sanchez, Axford (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Pannone (8), Gaviglio (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Wood. L_Tepera.

___

