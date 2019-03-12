Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|002
|001
|100—4
|5
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|003—3
|8
|1
Norris, Greene (4), Jimenez (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Funkhouser (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Rogers; Price, Barnes (4), Poyner (5), Hernandez (6), Walden (7), Ramirez (8), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Norris 1-1. L_Price 0-1. HRs_Mercer.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
|Miami
|002
|000
|42x—8
|12
|0
deGrom, Santiago (6), Bashlor (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos, d’Arnaud; Richards, Kickham (9), Noesi (10), Anderson (12), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-1. L_deGrom 1-2. Sv_Kickham. HRs_Anderson.
___
|Minnesota
|201
|001
|015—10
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|101
|200
|000—4
|8
|0
Gonsalves, Weiss (4), Romero (5), Harper (6), Eades (7), Guilmet (8), Reed (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Taillon, Lyles (5), Feliz (7), Lyons (9), Waddell (9), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Eades 1-0. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Austin.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|102
|00x—5
|8
|0
Mikolas, Layne (6), Hauschild (6), Reyes (7), Gant (8), and Molina; Wilson, Carle (5), Jackson (7), Parsons (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Acuna Jr., Flowers.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|2
Merritt, Stanek (2), Kolarek (3), Drake (4), Wood (5), Milner (7), Kittredge (9), and James, Pinto; Sanchez, Axford (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Pannone (8), Gaviglio (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Wood. L_Tepera.
___
|Houston
|101
|000
|100—3
|9
|0
|Washington
|020
|110
|10x—5
|7
|2
Verlander, Devenski (6), McCurry (7), Guduan (8), and Chirinos; Strasburg, Nuno (5), Ross (6), Grace (9), Adams (10), Alvarez (11), and Gomes. W_Strasburg 2-0. L_Verlander 1-1. HRs_Kieboom (2), Gushue.
___
|Baltimore
|150
|000
|100—7
|8
|1
|New York Yankees
|200
|210
|03x—8
|14
|1
Wright Jr., Means (3), Wotherspoon (5), Karns (6), Bleier (7), Givens (8), Lucas (8), and Sisco, Susac; Loaisiga, Britton (3), Chapman (5), Green (6), Holder (7), Tarpley (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tarpley. L_Givens. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Hays; Gardner, Judge, Higashioka.
___
___
