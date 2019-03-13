Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

March 13, 2019 1:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Detroit 002 001 100—4 5 1
Boston 000 000 003—3 8 1

Norris, Greene (4), Jimenez (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Funkhouser (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Rogers; Price, Barnes (4), Poyner (5), Hernandez (6), Walden (7), Ramirez (8), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Norris 1-1. L_Price 0-1. HRs_Mercer.

___

New York Mets 000 001 000—1 6 1
Miami 002 000 42x—8 12 0

deGrom, Santiago (6), Bashlor (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos, d’Arnaud; Richards, Kickham (9), Noesi (10), Anderson (12), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-1. L_deGrom 1-2. Sv_Kickham. HRs_Anderson.

___

Advertisement
Minnesota 201 001 015—10 12 1
Pittsburgh 101 200 000—4 8 0

Gonsalves, Weiss (4), Romero (5), Harper (6), Eades (7), Guilmet (8), Reed (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Taillon, Lyles (5), Feliz (7), Lyons (9), Waddell (9), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Eades 1-0. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Austin.

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 1
Atlanta 020 102 00x—5 8 0

Mikolas, Layne (6), Hauschild (6), Reyes (7), Gant (8), and Molina; Wilson, Carle (5), Jackson (7), Parsons (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Acuna Jr., Flowers.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2 4 1
Toronto 000 001 000—1 6 2

Merritt, Stanek (2), Kolarek (3), Drake (4), Wood (5), Milner (7), Kittredge (9), and James, Pinto; Sanchez, Axford (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Pannone (8), Gaviglio (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Wood. L_Tepera.

___

Houston 101 000 100—3 9 0
Washington 020 110 10x—5 7 2

Verlander, Devenski (6), McCurry (7), Guduan (8), and Chirinos; Strasburg, Nuno (5), Ross (6), Grace (9), Adams (10), Alvarez (11), and Gomes. W_Strasburg 2-0. L_Verlander 1-1. HRs_Kieboom (2), Gushue.

___

Baltimore 150 000 100—7 8 1
New York Yankees 200 210 03x—8 14 1

Wright Jr., Means (3), Wotherspoon (5), Karns (6), Bleier (7), Givens (8), Lucas (8), and Sisco, Susac; Loaisiga, Britton (3), Chapman (5), Green (6), Holder (7), Tarpley (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tarpley. L_Givens. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Hays; Gardner, Judge, Higashioka.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 042 001 302—12 12 1
Chicago Cubs 000 001 002—3 8 4

Mahle, Wisler (4), Bass (5), Romano (6), Reed (7), Gutierrez (9), and Casali, Clementina; Chatwood, Rosario (2), Montgomery (3), Edwards Jr. (5), Webster (6), Rosario (7), Meza (7), Ryan (8), and Caratini, Arcia. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Chatwood. Sv_Chatwood. HRs_Hawkins, Farmer, Joe.

___

Milwaukee 000 02 —2 7 1
San Francisco 000 4xx xxx—4 7 0

Davies, Griep (4), and Grandal; Bumgarner, and Posey. W_Bumgarner 1-2. L_Davies 1-1. Sv_Griep. HRs_Taylor; Belt.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.