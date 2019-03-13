Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Detroit 002 001 100—4 5 1 Boston 000 000 003—3 8 1

Norris, Greene (4), Jimenez (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Funkhouser (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Rogers; Price, Barnes (4), Poyner (5), Hernandez (6), Walden (7), Ramirez (8), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Swihart. W_Norris 1-1. L_Price 0-1. HRs_Mercer.

___

New York Mets 000 001 000—1 6 1 Miami 002 000 42x—8 12 0

deGrom, Santiago (6), Bashlor (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos, d’Arnaud; Richards, Kickham (9), Noesi (10), Anderson (12), and Wallach, Holaday. W_Richards 1-1. L_deGrom 1-2. Sv_Kickham. HRs_Anderson.

___

Advertisement

Minnesota 201 001 015—10 12 1 Pittsburgh 101 200 000—4 8 0

Gonsalves, Weiss (4), Romero (5), Harper (6), Eades (7), Guilmet (8), Reed (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Taillon, Lyles (5), Feliz (7), Lyons (9), Waddell (9), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Eades 1-0. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Austin.

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 6 1 Atlanta 020 102 00x—5 8 0

Mikolas, Layne (6), Hauschild (6), Reyes (7), Gant (8), and Molina; Wilson, Carle (5), Jackson (7), Parsons (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Acuna Jr., Flowers.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2 4 1 Toronto 000 001 000—1 6 2

Merritt, Stanek (2), Kolarek (3), Drake (4), Wood (5), Milner (7), Kittredge (9), and James, Pinto; Sanchez, Axford (5), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Pannone (8), Gaviglio (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Wood. L_Tepera.

___

Houston 101 000 100—3 9 0 Washington 020 110 10x—5 7 2

Verlander, Devenski (6), McCurry (7), Guduan (8), and Chirinos; Strasburg, Nuno (5), Ross (6), Grace (9), Adams (10), Alvarez (11), and Gomes. W_Strasburg 2-0. L_Verlander 1-1. HRs_Kieboom (2), Gushue.

___

Baltimore 150 000 100—7 8 1 New York Yankees 200 210 03x—8 14 1

Wright Jr., Means (3), Wotherspoon (5), Karns (6), Bleier (7), Givens (8), Lucas (8), and Sisco, Susac; Loaisiga, Britton (3), Chapman (5), Green (6), Holder (7), Tarpley (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tarpley. L_Givens. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Hays; Gardner, Judge, Higashioka.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 042 001 302—12 12 1 Chicago Cubs 000 001 002—3 8 4

Mahle, Wisler (4), Bass (5), Romano (6), Reed (7), Gutierrez (9), and Casali, Clementina; Chatwood, Rosario (2), Montgomery (3), Edwards Jr. (5), Webster (6), Rosario (7), Meza (7), Ryan (8), and Caratini, Arcia. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Chatwood. Sv_Chatwood. HRs_Hawkins, Farmer, Joe.

___

Milwaukee 000 02 —2 7 1 San Francisco 000 4xx xxx—4 7 0

Davies, Griep (4), and Grandal; Bumgarner, and Posey. W_Bumgarner 1-2. L_Davies 1-1. Sv_Griep. HRs_Taylor; Belt.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.