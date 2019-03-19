Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Detroit 000 000 001—1 5 2 Pittsburgh 001 110 00x—3 10 0

Boyd, Stumpf (5), VerHagen (7), Ecker (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Brault, Vazquez (4), Kela (6), Liriano (7), Davis (8), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Brault. L_Boyd. Sv_Davis.

___

Tampa Bay 100 000 001—2 8 0 New York Yankees 103 110 00x—6 7 1

Glasnow, Beeks (4), Stanek (6), Kittredge (6), Sulser (8), and Perez, James; Green, Cessa (2), Britton (6), Coulombe (7), Sosebee (9), and Sanchez. W_Cessa. L_Glasnow. HRs_Bird.

___

Advertisement

Washington 000 000 003—3 9 0 Atlanta 001 010 000—2 8 1

Sanchez, Nuno (10), Guilbeau (11), Suero (11), Alvarez (12), Self (13), and Severino, Kieboom; Fried, Winkler (6), Jackson (7), Carle (8), Leyva (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Alvarez. L_Leyva. Sv_Self. HRs_Cowgill; Riley.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.